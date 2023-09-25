BQPrimeIPOsYatra Online IPO: Check Allotment Date, Where To Check Allotment Status And Subscription Status
Here's all you need to know about the allotment of Yatra Online IPO. Check details here.

25 Sep 2023, 8:35 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Yatra Online IPO: Check Allotment Date, Where To Check Allotment Status And Subscription Status

Yatra Online Ltd., the online travel agency, recently held its initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds. It received a muted response as compared to some of the other IPOs which were launched recently. The Yatra Online IPO was the 2nd most least subscribed IPO from the 2023 IPOs so far.

Let's explore some key details, including the IPO timeline, final subscription status, and allotment date.

Yatra Online IPO Allotment Date:

The allotment of shares for the Yatra Online IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 25.

Yatra Online IPO Listing Date

The stock listing of Yatra Online is scheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. On this day, the company's shares will be officially traded on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE).

Where To Check The Allotment Status Of Yatra Online IPO

Investors can check the allotment status Yatra Online IPO on the official website of Link Intime India Private Ltd, the registrar for the IPO, as well as on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) website.

Yatra Online IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Status Day 3

  • Total Subscription: 1.61 times

  • Institutional investors: 2.05 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.42 times

  • Retail investors: 2.11 times

Subscription Status Day 2

  • Total Subscription: 0.29 times

  • Institutional investors: 6% or 0.06 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 8% or 0.08 times

  • Retail investors: 1.29 times

Subscription Status Day 1

  • Total Subscription: 0.11 times or 11%

  • Institutional investors: Nil

  • Non-institutional investors: 3% or 0.03 times

  • Retail investors: 55% or 0.55 times

Yatra Online IPO Schedule

  • IPO Open Date: Friday, September 15

  • IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 20

  • Basis of Allotment: Monday, September 25

  • Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, September 26

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, September 27

  • Listing Date: Friday, September 29

Yatra Online IPO Issue Details

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 602.00 Cr

  • Offer for Sale (OFS) size: Rs 173.00 Cr

  • Face value: Rs 1 per share

  • Fixed price band: Rs 135 to Rs 142 per share

  • Minimum lot size: 105 Shares

  • Listing: BSE, NSE

