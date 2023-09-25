Yatra Online IPO: Check Allotment Date, Where To Check Allotment Status And Subscription Status
Here's all you need to know about the allotment of Yatra Online IPO. Check details here.
Yatra Online Ltd., the online travel agency, recently held its initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds. It received a muted response as compared to some of the other IPOs which were launched recently. The Yatra Online IPO was the 2nd most least subscribed IPO from the 2023 IPOs so far.
Let's explore some key details, including the IPO timeline, final subscription status, and allotment date.
Yatra Online IPO Allotment Date:
The allotment of shares for the Yatra Online IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 25.
Yatra Online IPO Listing Date
The stock listing of Yatra Online is scheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. On this day, the company's shares will be officially traded on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE).
Where To Check The Allotment Status Of Yatra Online IPO
Investors can check the allotment status Yatra Online IPO on the official website of Link Intime India Private Ltd, the registrar for the IPO, as well as on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) website.
Yatra Online IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3
Total Subscription: 1.61 times
Institutional investors: 2.05 times
Non-institutional investors: 0.42 times
Retail investors: 2.11 times
Subscription Status Day 2
Total Subscription: 0.29 times
Institutional investors: 6% or 0.06 times
Non-institutional investors: 8% or 0.08 times
Retail investors: 1.29 times
Subscription Status Day 1
Total Subscription: 0.11 times or 11%
Institutional investors: Nil
Non-institutional investors: 3% or 0.03 times
Retail investors: 55% or 0.55 times
Yatra Online IPO Schedule
IPO Open Date: Friday, September 15
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 20
Basis of Allotment: Monday, September 25
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, September 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, September 27
Listing Date: Friday, September 29
Yatra Online IPO Issue Details
Fresh issue size: Rs 602.00 Cr
Offer for Sale (OFS) size: Rs 173.00 Cr
Face value: Rs 1 per share
Fixed price band: Rs 135 to Rs 142 per share
Minimum lot size: 105 Shares
Listing: BSE, NSE