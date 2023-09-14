Yatra Online IPO: All You Need To Know

Yatra Online Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on Sept. 15.

The online travel agency will have a total IPO value of Rs 775 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of Rs 602 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 173 crore, which will offload a total of 1.22 crore equity shares. The fixed price band for the IPO is Rs 135–142.

The selling shareholders of the IPO will be promoter Travel Holding Cyprus, which will sell up to 1.18 crore equity shares, and investor Pandara Trust, which will sell up to 4.13 lakh equity shares.

The company had undertaken a pre-IPO placement of Rs 62.01 crore by way of rights issue and allotted 26,27,697 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to its promoter, THCL Travel Holding Cyprus, on Dec. 10, 2022, at an issue price of Rs 236 per share.

Out of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.

The company's parent company, Yatra Inc., is listed on US' NASDAQ.