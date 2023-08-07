Yatharth Hospital Shares List At 2% Premium To IPO Price On Market Debut
Yatharth Hospital listed at Rs 306.10 apiece on the NSE.
Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. listed at Rs 306.10 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 2.03% to their IPO price of Rs 300 apiece. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 304, a 1.33% premium.
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services' initial public offering was subscribed 36.16 times on the final day.
The IPO secured huge interest from qualified institutional investors who led the demand and subscribed 85.10 times. Of this, foreign institutional investors contributed 27.7%. That was followed by non-institutional investors (37.22 times) and retail investors (8.34 times).
The initial public offering was fully subscribed 1.08 times on day one and 3.03 times on day two.
The healthcare provider raised Rs 206 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The company allocated 68.65 lakh shares to 18 funds at an average price of Rs 300 apiece, according to the BSE circular.
ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Goldman Sachs are among the major investors.