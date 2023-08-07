Yatharth Hospital Shares List At 2% Premium To IPO Price On Market Debut

Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. listed at Rs 306.10 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 2.03% to their IPO price of Rs 300 apiece. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 304, a 1.33% premium.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services' initial public offering was subscribed 36.16 times on the final day.

The IPO secured huge interest from qualified institutional investors who led the demand and subscribed 85.10 times. Of this, foreign institutional investors contributed 27.7%. That was followed by non-institutional investors (37.22 times) and retail investors (8.34 times).

The initial public offering was fully subscribed 1.08 times on day one and 3.03 times on day two.