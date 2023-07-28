Yatharth Hospital IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates
The IPO has been subscribed 7.03 times as of 12:21 p.m. on Friday.
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services launched its initial public offering on Wednesday. It includes a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale of 65.51 lakh shares.
The initial public offering was subscribed 3.03 times on day 2 and fully subscribed 1.08 times on day 1. Non-institutional investors led the demand and subscribed 5.85 times, retail investors subscribed 3.36 times. The portion for institutional investors was subscribed 0.29 times or 29%.
Yatharth Hospital raised Rs 206 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The company allocated 68.65 lakh shares to 18 funds at an average price of Rs 300 apiece, according to the BSE circular.
ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Goldman Sachs are among the major investors.
Issue Details
Issue opens: July 26.
Issue closes: July 28.
Listing date: on or around Aug. 7.
Total issue size: Rs 686.6 crore.
Total shares: 2,28,85,023 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 490 crore.
Shares for fresh issue: 1,63,33,333 shares.
Offer for sale: Rs 196.6 crore.
Shares for OFS: 65,51,690 shares.
Price band: Rs 285–300 per share.
Lot size: 50 shares.
Lisiting: BSE and NSE.
Use of Proceeds
Repayment or prepayment of borrowings availed by the company: Rs 100 crore.
Repayment or prepayment of borrowings by the subsidiaries, namely, AKS and Ramraja: Rs 145 crore.
Funding capital expenditure expenses of the company for two hospitals: Rs 25.6 crore.
Funding capital expenditure expenses of the subsidiaries, AKS and Ramraja: Rs 107 crore.
Funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives: Rs 65 crore.
General corporate purposes.
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO has been subscribed 7.03 times as of 12:21 p.m. on Friday.
Institutional investors: 4.94 times
Non-institutional investors: 14.08 times.
Retail investors: 5.17 times.