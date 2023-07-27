Yatharth Hospital IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services launched its initial public offering on Wednesday. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale of 65.51 lakh shares.

The IPO was fully subscribed on day 1; it was subscribed 1.08 times. Non-institutional investors led the demand and subscribed 1.77 times, while retail investors subscribed 1.25 times. The portion for institutional investors was subscribed 0.26 times, or 26%.

Yatharth Hospital raised Rs 206 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The company allocated 68.65 lakh shares to 18 funds at an average price of Rs 300 apiece, according to the BSE circular. ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Goldman Sachs are among the major investors.