Yatharth Hospital IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services launched its initial public offering on Wednesday. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale of 65.51-lakh shares.
Yatharth Hospital operates three super-specialty hospitals located in the National Capital Region. With the company's acquisition of a 305-bed multi-specialty hospital in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, its total bed capacity stands at 1,405 beds. As of March 31, the company had engaged 609 doctors and offered healthcare services across several specialties and super specialties.
Yatharth Hospital raised Rs 206 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The company allocated 68.65-lakh shares to 18 funds at an average price of Rs 300 apiece, according to the BSE circular. ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Goldman Sachs are among the major investors.
Issue Details
Issue opens: July 26.
Issue closes: July 28.
Listing date: on or around Aug. 7.
Total issue size: Rs 686.6 crore.
Total shares: 2,28,85,023 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 490 crore.
Shares for fresh issue: 1,63,33,333 shares.
Offer for sale: Rs 196.6 crore.
Shares for OFS: 65,51,690 shares.
Price band: Rs 285–300 per share.
Lot size: 50 shares.
Lisiting: BSE and NSE.
Use of Proceeds
Repayment or prepayment of borrowings availed by the company: Rs 100 crore.
Repayment or prepayment of borrowings by the subsidiaries, namely, AKS and Ramraja: Rs 145 crore.
Funding capital expenditure expenses of the company for two hospitals: Rs 25.6 crore.
Funding capital expenditure expenses of the subsidiaries, AKS and Ramraja: Rs 107 crore.
Funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives: Rs 65 crore.
General corporate purposes.
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO has been fully subscribed 53% or 0.53 times as of 1.39 pm on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: Zero
Non-institutional investors: 73% or 0.73 times.
Retail investors: 74% or 0.74 times.