Yatharth Hospital IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services launched its initial public offering on Wednesday. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale of 65.51-lakh shares.

Yatharth Hospital operates three super-specialty hospitals located in the National Capital Region. With the company's acquisition of a 305-bed multi-specialty hospital in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, its total bed capacity stands at 1,405 beds. As of March 31, the company had engaged 609 doctors and offered healthcare services across several specialties and super specialties.

Yatharth Hospital raised Rs 206 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The company allocated 68.65-lakh shares to 18 funds at an average price of Rs 300 apiece, according to the BSE circular. ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Goldman Sachs are among the major investors.