Yatharth Hospital IPO Subscribed 36.15 Times At Close

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services' initial public offering concluded today with its shares getting subscribed 36.15 times on day three.

For a total 1.65 crore shares on offer, bids came in for nearly 60 crore, according to data on the BSE.

The IPO secured huge interest from qualified institutional investors who led the demand and subscribed 85.10 times. Of this, foreign institutional investors contributed 27.7%.

That was followed by non-institutional investors (37.22 times) and retail investors (8.34 times).

Among the IPOs so far this year, Yatharth Hospital stands at seventh place by subscription.

The super-specialty hospitals operator launched its initial public offering on Wednesday. It included a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale of 65.51 lakh shares.

The IPO was fully subscribed 1.08 times on day one and 3.03 times on day two.

Yatharth Hospital raised Rs 206 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO with ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Goldman Sachs being among the major investors.

The company allocated 68.65 lakh shares to 18 funds at an average price of Rs 300 apiece, according to the BSE circular.

The Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges on or around Aug. 7.