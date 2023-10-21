WomanCart IPO Allotment Out Now; How To Check Allotment Status?
Here is the step-by-step guide for checking the allotment status of WomanCart IPO.
WomanCart, a company that started in 2018, recently had its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in India, where it raised Rs 9.56 crores by issuing 11.12 lakh new shares. The IPO took place from October 16 to October 18, and the share price was set at Rs 86.
They have a wide range of products for both men and women, offering more than 100 skincare brands. In April 2022, they even opened a physical store in Delhi. They've also created their own beauty brands like Wondercurve, Sayda Jewels, Faeezah & Feya.
WomanCart IPO Allotment Date
The shares of WomanCart Limited are likely to be allotted on Monday, October 23.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
WomanCart IPO Listing Date
WomanCart IPO is set to list on NSE SME with the listing date fixed as Friday, October 27.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check WomanCart IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the WomanCart IPO allotment status through Maashitla Securities Private Limited, the official registrar of the IPO.
How to check WomanCart IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd.?
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
Select "WomanCart Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Enter your PAN number or Demat Account Number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
WomanCart IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: October 16
IPO Close Date: October 18
Basis of Allotment: October 23
Initiation of Refunds: October 25
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 26
Listing Date: October 27
WomanCart IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 9.56 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 1,112,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 1,112,000 shares
Price: Rs 86 per share
Lot size: 1600 Shares
About WomanCart Limited
WomanCart, incorporated in 2018, is an online retail platform that offers a wide range of beauty and wellness products for both men and women, including skincare, hair care, and body care.
The company has over 100 skincare brands and an offline store in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, opened in April 2022. WomanCart also owns subsidiaries that run online businesses listed on their website and has launched its beauty brands.
The company's strengths include a multi-channel approach, a focus on customer service and satisfaction, user-generated content, collaboration with social media influencers, and superfast delivery. They also use a "Virtual Try On" AI tool for customers to visualize products in real life.