WomanCart IPO Allotment Out Now; How To Check Allotment Status?

WomanCart, a company that started in 2018, recently had its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in India, where it raised Rs 9.56 crores by issuing 11.12 lakh new shares. The IPO took place from October 16 to October 18, and the share price was set at Rs 86.

They have a wide range of products for both men and women, offering more than 100 skincare brands. In April 2022, they even opened a physical store in Delhi. They've also created their own beauty brands like Wondercurve, Sayda Jewels, Faeezah & Feya.