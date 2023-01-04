What Could Be Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer’s Fair Value

India’s largest digital-first beauty and personal care company is the latest new-age technology firm with its valuations in the spotlight.

Honasa Consumer Ltd., the parent of Mamaearth, recently filed a draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator to raise up to Rs 400 crore in fresh equity and an offer for the sale of 4.37 crore shares. The company also plans a pre-IPO placement.

Of the proceeds of the fresh issue, Honasa Consumer will spend around Rs 186 crore on advertisement and Rs 62 crore on capex and new BBlunt saloons over the next three years.