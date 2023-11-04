Vrundavan Plantation IPO Allotment Finalised: Where And How To Check Allotment Status?

The Vrundavan Plantation IPO subscription period ended on November 1, 2023 with the IPO being subscribed 18.57 times on the last day of its subscription. The public issue was subscribed 25.51 times in the retail category, 11.60 times in the Other category by November 1.

This initial public offering raised Rs 15.29 crores through the sale of 14.16 lakh fresh shares at a fixed price of Rs 108 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors was Rs 129,600, while HNI investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs 259,200. As per the latest update, the allotment of shares has now been finalised.