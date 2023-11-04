Vrundavan Plantation IPO Allotment Finalised: Where And How To Check Allotment Status?
The Vrundavan Plantation IPO closed on November 1, follow these steps to check the IPO allotment.
The Vrundavan Plantation IPO subscription period ended on November 1, 2023 with the IPO being subscribed 18.57 times on the last day of its subscription. The public issue was subscribed 25.51 times in the retail category, 11.60 times in the Other category by November 1.
This initial public offering raised Rs 15.29 crores through the sale of 14.16 lakh fresh shares at a fixed price of Rs 108 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors was Rs 129,600, while HNI investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs 259,200. As per the latest update, the allotment of shares has now been finalised.
Where To Check Vrundavan Plantation IPO Allotment Status
You can check the allotment status of Vrundavan Plantation Limited on the official website of the registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited, or on the stock exchange website of BSE.
How To Check Vrundavan Plantation IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Vrundavan Plantation Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Vrundavan Plantation IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select 'Equity' in the issue type.
Choose 'Vrundavan Plantation Limited' in the Issue Name.
Enter either the Application Number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification by clicking on 'I'm not a robot.'
Click on the 'Search' button to view your IPO allotment status.
Vrundavan Plantation IPO Listing Date
Vrundavan Plantation Limited is expected to be listed on BSE SME on Thursday, November 9.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Vrundavan Plantation IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: October 30
IPO Close Date: November 1
Basis of Allotment: November 4 (finalised)
Initiation of Refunds: November 7
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 8
Listing Date: November 9
Vrundavan Plantation IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 15.29 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 1,416,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 1,416,000 shares
Price: Rs 108 per share
Lot size: 1,200 Shares
About Vrundavan Plantation Limited
Vrundavan Plantation Limited, established in 1997, is primarily involved in the nursery business. Their core activities encompass Landscape Development, Horticulture/Plantation/Landscape maintenance works, Irrigation works, and Nursery Business.
The company's mission is to preserve, restore, and expand India's forest cover while addressing climate change. They aspire to manage 10 million hectares of forest and non-forest land, enhancing forest cover and improving existing forests to promote a greener India and the world.