Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Shares Debut At 66.67% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. debuted at Rs 165 apiece on the National Stock Exchange at a premium of 66.67% to their IPO price of Rs 99 apiece.

On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 163.30, a premium of 64.95%.

The IPO was subscribed to 87.82 times on the last day of its subscription. The bids were led by institutional investors, who subscribed 171.69 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 111.03 times. Retail investors subscribed 32.02 times, while those reserved for employees subscribed 12.97 times.