Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

The company has design and engineering, procurement, project management, and quality management teams, along with a fleet of 499 construction equipment and vehicles.

It has in-house teams to deliver projects from design to completion. This reduces their dependency on third parties for key materials, such as ready-mix concrete, stone aggregates, and bitumen, and services like design and engineering, transportation, and logistics required in the development and construction of projects.

The scope of their services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of key materials, and project execution at the sites, with overall project management up to the commissioning of these projects.