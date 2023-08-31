Vishnu Prakash IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?
The Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO concluded with robust demand, achieving a subscription of 87.82 times on the third day
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Allotment: The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. which was subscribed 87.82 times on Monday will finalize the basis of the allotment of its shares on Thursday, August 31.
Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the Link Intime website.
How To Check Vishnu Prakash IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website
Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
Select the IPO name 'Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.' from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Provide the relevant details of the selected mode
Click on the "Search" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Vishnu Prakash IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
The IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited has garnered significant attention from investors making it the fifth most subscribed IPO of 2023 after IdeaForge Technology, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Aeroflex Industries and Netweb Technologies.
Vishnu Prakash IPO Listing Date
The shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on stock exchanges - BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 5.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
The IPO has been subscribed to 87.82 times.
Institutional investors: 171.69 times.
Non-institutional investors: 111.03 times.
Retail individual investors: 32.02 times.
Employee reserved: 12.97 times.
Subscription Status Day 2:
The IPO has been subscribed to 10.63 times.
Institutional investors: 0.35 times or 35%.
Non-institutional investors: 19.39 times.
Retail individual investors: 12.88 times.
Employee reserved: 5.69 times.
Subscription Status Day 1:
The IPO has been subscribed to 3.77 times.
Institutional investors: 0.05 times or 5%.
Non-institutional investors: 6.26 times.
Retail individual investors: 4.88 times.
Employee Reserved: 1.91 times.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: August 24, 2023
IPO Close Date: August 28, 2023
Basis of Allotment: August 31, 2023
Initiation of Refunds: September 1, 2023
Credit of Shares to Demat: September 4, 2023
Listing Date: September 5, 2023