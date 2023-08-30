Vishnu Prakash IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status And Subscription Details

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Allotment: The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. has garnered significant attention from investors making it the fifth most subscribed IPO of 2023 after IdeaForge Technology, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Aeroflex Industries and Netweb Technologies. The IPO was subscribed 87.82 times on Monday, the last day of its subscription.



Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO, which concluded its subscription on August 28, 2023, was met with strong demand from various investor categories.