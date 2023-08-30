Vishnu Prakash IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status And Subscription Details
The Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO concluded with robust demand, achieving a subscription of 87.82 times on the third day
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Allotment: The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. has garnered significant attention from investors making it the fifth most subscribed IPO of 2023 after IdeaForge Technology, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Aeroflex Industries and Netweb Technologies. The IPO was subscribed 87.82 times on Monday, the last day of its subscription.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO, which concluded its subscription on August 28, 2023, was met with strong demand from various investor categories.
Vishnu Prakash IPO Allotment Date
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is likely to finalize the basis of the allotment of its shares on Thursday, August 31.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Listing Date
The shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on stock exchanges - BSE and NSE after the allotment on Tuesday, September 5.
Where To Check Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Allotment Status
Investors who bid for this issue can check the IPO allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx as well as on Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd (the official registrar of the IPO) at https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
The IPO has been subscribed to 87.82 times.
Institutional investors: 171.69 times.
Non-institutional investors: 111.03 times.
Retail individual investors: 32.02 times.
Employee reserved: 12.97 times.
Subscription Status Day 2:
The IPO has been subscribed to 10.63 times.
Institutional investors: 0.35 times or 35%.
Non-institutional investors: 19.39 times.
Retail individual investors: 12.88 times.
Employee reserved: 5.69 times.
Subscription Status Day 1:
The IPO has been subscribed to 3.77 times.
Institutional investors: 0.05 times or 5%.
Non-institutional investors: 6.26 times.
Retail individual investors: 4.88 times.
Employee Reserved: 1.91 times.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: August 24, 2023
IPO Close Date: August 28, 2023
Basis of Allotment: August 31, 2023
Initiation of Refunds: September 1, 2023
Credit of Shares to Demat: September 4, 2023
Listing Date: September 5, 2023
About Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company specializing in infrastructure projects for governments.
The company has design and engineering, procurement, project management, and quality management teams, along with a fleet of 499 construction equipment and vehicles. It has in-house teams to deliver projects from design to completion. This reduces their dependency on third parties for key materials, such as ready-mix concrete, stone aggregates, and bitumen, and services like design and engineering, transportation, and logistics required in the development and construction of projects.