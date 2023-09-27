Valiant Laboratories' IPO Subscribed 20% So Far On Day 1

Valiant Laboratories Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 27. The issue closes on Oct. 3.

The IPO will comprise an entirely fresh issue of 1.08 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale component, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with SEBI.

The IPO has fixed a price band between Rs 133 and Rs 140 per share.

Unistone Capital Pvt. will be the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

Equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Proceeds of the issue will be used to set up a manufacturing facility for speciality chemicals in Gujarat through its subsidiary, Valiant Advanced Sciences Private Ltd. The proceed will also be used to meet the working capital requirements of the subsidiary company.