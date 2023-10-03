Valiant Laboratories IPO Day 4 Live Updates

Valiant Laboratories Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 27. The issue closes on Oct. 3. The IPO was subscribed 33% on day 1 and 71% on day and 2.91 times on the third day.

The IPO will comprise an entirely fresh issue of 1.08 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with SEBI.

The IPO has fixed a price band between Rs 133 and Rs 140 per share.

Unistone Capital Pvt. will be the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

Equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Proceeds of the issue will be used to set up a manufacturing facility for speciality chemicals in Gujarat, through its subsidiary, Valiant Advanced Sciences Pvt. The proceed will also be used to meet the working capital requirements of the subsidiary company.