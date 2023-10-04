Valiant Laboratories IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
All you need to know about Valiant Laboratories IPO
Valiant Laboratories, an Indian pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer, conducted an IPO from September 27 to October 3, 2023. The IPO was met with strong demand, with the subscription reaching nearly 30 times the offered shares on the final day. Valiant Laboratories specializes in producing Paracetamol and has seen steady revenue growth in recent years.
Valiant Laboratories IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Valiant Laboratories Limited is scheduled for Thursday, October 5.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Valiant Laboratories IPO Listing Date
Valiant Laboratories Limited is set to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, October 9.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where To Check Valiant Laboratories IPO Allotment Status
Investors can check the allotment status for Valiant Laboratories IPO on the Link Intime India Private Ltd website and on official BSE website.
Valiant Laboratories IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 4:
The IPO has been subscribed 29.75 times.
Institutional investors: 20.83 times.
Non-institutional investors: 73.63 times.
Retail investors: 16.06 times
Subscription Status Day 3:
The IPO has been subscribed 2.19 times.
Institutional investors: 1.04 times.
Non-institutional investors: 1.52 times.
Retail investors: 3.14 times
Subscription Status Day 2:
The IPO has been subscribed 0.71 times.
Institutional investors: 0.05 times or 5%.
Non-institutional investors: 0.29 times or 29%.
Retail investors: 1.27 times
Subscription Status Day 1:
The IPO has been subscribed 0.33 times or 33%
Institutional investors: Zero
Non-institutional investors: 0.10 times or 10%.
Retail investors: 0.61 times or 61%
Valiant Laboratories IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 27
IPO Close Date: October 3
Basis of Allotment: October 5
Initiation of Refunds: October 6
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 6
Listing Date: October 9
Valiant Laboratories IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 152.46 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 10,890,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 10,890,000 shares
Price band: Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share
Lot size: 105 Shares
About Valiant Laboratories Limited
Valiant Laboratories is an active pharmaceutical ingredient or bulk drug manufacturing company focused on manufacturing paracetamol, which is used in the treatment of headache, muscle ache, arthritis, backache, toothache, cold and fever. Pharmaceutical manufacturing firm manufactures Paracetamol in various grades such as IP/BP/EP/USP, as per the pharmacopeia requirements of the customers.
Their manufacturing facility spread over an aggregate parcel of land admeasuring about 2,000 sq. mts. with an aggregate annual total installed capacity of 9,000 MT per annum. The paracetamol API industry grew from Rs 2,200 crore in fiscal 2017 to Rs 3,900 crore in fiscal 2023. Going ahead the industry is expected to clock a CAGR of 5-7% between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2027.