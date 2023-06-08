Valiant Laboratories Files Draft Papers With SEBI To Mop-Up Funds Via IPO

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised to set-up a manufacturing facility for specialty chemicals in Gujarat through its subsidiary—Valiant Advanced Sciences Private Ltd.—and to meet working capital requirements of the subsidiary company.

Valiant Laboratories is an active pharmaceutical ingredient or bulk drug manufacturing company with its focus on manufacturing paracetamol, which is used in the treatment of headache, muscle ache, arthritis, back ache, toothache, cold and fever.

The paracetamol API industry grew from Rs 2,200 crore in fiscal 2017 to Rs 3,900 crore in fiscal 2023 and going forward the industry is expected to clock a CAGR of 5-7% between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2027, largely driven by the demand from domestic formulation manufacturers as well as export markets.