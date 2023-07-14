Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is looking at raising up to Rs 500 crore via the issue of fresh equity shares. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's IPO involves no offer for sale from existing investors.

It was fully subscribed on the first day of its initial public offering on Wednesday, at 4.73 times. The IPO was subscribed 16.2 times on day 2

The company raised Rs 223 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. It allocated 8.91 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 25 apiece. State Bank of India Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Kotak Mahindra, Goldman Sachs, Edelweiss Trusteeship and Aditya Birla Sun Life were among the anchor investors, according to a BSE circular.