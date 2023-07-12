Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. was fully subscribed on the first day of its initial public offering. Within three hours of the IPO opening, that is, by 12:27 p.m., it had been subscribed 1.29 times.

The private lender is looking to raise up to Rs 500 crore via the issue of fresh equity shares. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's IPO involves no offer for sale from existing investors.

The company raised Rs 223 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allocated 8.91 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 25 apiece. State Bank Of India funds, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Kotak Mahindra, Goldman Sachs, Edelweiss Trusteeship, and Aditya Birla Sun Life were among the anchor investors, according to the BSE circular.