Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: All You Need To Know

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's promoter entity—Utkarsh CoreInvest—commenced operations as an NBFC in FY10, focused around providing micro loans to borrowers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The promoter entity received the Reserve Bank of India's in-principle nod to establish a small finance bank in FY16, following which it incorporated Utkarsh Small Finance Bank as a wholly-owned subsidiary on April 30, 2016.

Headquartered in Varanasi, the bank held a loan book of Rs 13,957 crore as of FY23 and had a deposit base of Rs 13,710 crore during the same period. The lender's gross non-performing asset ratio stood at 3.23% as of FY23 and the net NPA ratio was 0.39%.

The bank offers micro loans, including joint liability group loans and individual loans. It also offers retail unsecured loans—such as business loans and personal loans—and loans against property.

Other loans offered by the bank include:

Short-term and long-term loan facilities to small and medium enterprises, mid and large corporates and institutional clients.

Housing loans with a focus on affordable housing.

Commercial vehicle and construction equipment loans.

Gold loans.

The bank's net profit for FY23 stood at Rs 404 crore, which is a substantial rise from its FY22 figure of Rs 61 crore. In FY21, the bank's net profit was Rs 111.8 crore.