Updater Services Shares Debut At 5% Discount To IPO Price

Shares of Updater Services Ltd. debuted at Rs 285 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a discount of 5% to the IPO price of Rs 300.

On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 299.90 apiece, a discount of 0.03%.

The Rs 400 crore IPO was subscribed 2.90 times on its final day of offer. The bids were led by institutional investors (4.48 times), retail investors (1.38 times), and non-institutional investors (0.85 times, or 85%).

Updater Services Ltd. has raised Rs 288 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 25.

The integrated facilities management company allotted 96 lakh shares at Rs 300 apiece to 18 anchor investors.

The investors include Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Société Generale, Bandhan MF, Nomura Singapore, and 360 One Special Opportunities Fund, among others.