Upcoming IPOs This Week: Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery India, Flair Writing Industries And More

The initial public offering (IPO) lane will be buzzing this week with six companies, including Tata Technologies and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, tapping the primary market to raise over Rs 7,300 crore collectively.

The other four companies whose maiden public issues are ready to open are Fedbank Financial Services, Flair Writing Industries, Gandhar Oil Refinery India and Rocking Deals Circular Economy.

Before this, three firms -- ASK Automotive, Protean eGov Technologies, and ESAF Small Finance Bank -- launched their public issues earlier this month. Further, IPOs of Honasa Consumer, which owns FMCG brands Mamaearth, and household products and stationery manufacturer Cello World concluded in the first week of the month.