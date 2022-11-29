Uniparts India IPO: All You Need To Know

Uniparts India Ltd., the manufacturer of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture, construction, forestry and mining sector, will launch its initial public issue between Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

The issue comprises of an offer for sale of 1.44 crore shares by the promoter group and selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 548-577 apiece in the IPO. The size of issue is Rs 835.60 crore.

The promoters and the promoter group will hold 67.10% of the post-offer issued, and paid-up equity share capital. The offer for sale comprises 32.9% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.

The company allotted 43.44 lakh shares to anchor investors to raise Rs 250.7 crore a day before the issue opened. The anchor round included Nomura, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, IMCO, Carmignac, Abakkus, Nippon Life, and HDFC Mutual Fund among others.

IPO Details