TVS Supply Chain Solutions Opens At Over 5% Premium To IPO Price On Debut

Shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. listed at Rs 207.05 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 5.10% to their IPO price of Rs 197 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 206.30, a 4.72% premium.

The initial public offering was subscribed 55% on the first day, 1.03 times on day 2 and 2.78 times on day 3.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions raised Rs 396 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. Two-crore equity shares allotted at Rs 197 apiece. Key investors include Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Franklin India, SBI Life Insurance, Sundaram MF and Tata Business Cycle Fund.