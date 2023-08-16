TVS Supply Chain IPO Allotment Date And Steps To Check Allotment Status

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a company specializing in transportation, logistics, and warehousing, recently launched its initial public offering (IPO) on August 10.

With plans to raise up to Rs 600 crore from fresh issues, the firm has adjusted its IPO size from an earlier Rs 750 crore due to a pre-IPO placement.

The Tamil Nadu-headquartered supply-chain management company was the 15th company to enter the primary markets in 2023.