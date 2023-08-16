TVS Supply Chain IPO Allotment Date And Steps To Check Allotment Status
The IPO is likely to be listed on the stock exchanges on Friday, August 18.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a company specializing in transportation, logistics, and warehousing, recently launched its initial public offering (IPO) on August 10.
With plans to raise up to Rs 600 crore from fresh issues, the firm has adjusted its IPO size from an earlier Rs 750 crore due to a pre-IPO placement.
The Tamil Nadu-headquartered supply-chain management company was the 15th company to enter the primary markets in 2023.
TVS Supply Chain IPO Allotment Date
The basis of the allotment of shares under the IPO of TVS Supply Chain Solutions is set to be finalised on Friday, August 18.
TVS Supply Chain IPO Listing Date
TVS Supply Chain shares will likely be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS Supply Chain IPO Subscription Status
Overall subscription: Approximately 2.78 times.
Institutional investors: Subscribed 1.35 times.
Non-institutional investors: Subscribed 2.35 times.
Retail investors: Subscribed impressively at 7.61 times.
Overall subscription: About 1.03 times.
Institutional investors: Subscribed 0.15 times.
Non-institutional investors: Subscribed 1.02 times.
Retail investors: Subscribed 3.62 times.
Overall subscription: 0.55 times or 55%.
Institutional investors: Subscribed 0.08 times or 8%.
Non-institutional investors: Subscribed 0.69 times or 69%.
Retail investors: Subscribed 1.71 times.
The investors who applied for the issue can check the TVS Supply Chain IPO Solutions allotment status on the BSE website or on the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
How To Check TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Navigate to the "Investors" section and select "IPO Allotment Status."
Choose "TVS Supply Chain Solutions" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number and PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
How To Check TVS Supply Chain IPO On Link Intime
Visit this page on the Link Intime website https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html
Look for "IPO Status" or "IPO Allotment" section.
Select "TVS Supply Chain Solutions" from the list.
Enter Application Number and PAN.
Click "Search" or "Submit."
View your allotment details.
Download/print for your records.
About TVS Supply Chain Solutions
TVS Supply Chain Solutions is a multinational corporation that specialises in supply-chain management for international organisations, government departments, and large and medium-sized businesses. The firm is a part of the TVS Mobility Group and provides services in two categories:
Integrated supply-chain solutions
Network solutions
Globally, the company provided supply chain solutions to 8,788 customers in fiscal 2023, while it catered to 902 customers in India. Customers include those in the automotive, industrial, consumer, technology and technology infrastructure, rail and utilities, and healthcare industries. The company has over 27 million square feet of warehouse space, nine distribution centers, and a presence in 26 countries.