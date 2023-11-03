Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Allotment Finalised: Where And How To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for Transteel Seating Technologies IPO ended on November 1 with the IPO being subscribed 49.21 times on its final day of subscription. The public issue was subscribed 39.82 times in the retail category, 12.15 times in QIB, and 122.88 times in the NII category by November 1.

This IPO included both new shares and shares for sale, with a total value of Rs 49.98 crores. The IPO price ranged from Rs 67 to Rs 70 per share, and the minimum investment for retail investors was Rs 140,000.

Transteel Seating Technologies Limited is a furniture company that has been in the business for over 20 years, serving corporate and B2B sectors. They are based in Bangalore, Karnataka.