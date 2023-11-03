Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Allotment Finalised: Where And How To Check Allotment Status
All you need to know about Transteel Seating Technologies IPO
The subscription period for Transteel Seating Technologies IPO ended on November 1 with the IPO being subscribed 49.21 times on its final day of subscription. The public issue was subscribed 39.82 times in the retail category, 12.15 times in QIB, and 122.88 times in the NII category by November 1.
This IPO included both new shares and shares for sale, with a total value of Rs 49.98 crores. The IPO price ranged from Rs 67 to Rs 70 per share, and the minimum investment for retail investors was Rs 140,000.
Transteel Seating Technologies Limited is a furniture company that has been in the business for over 20 years, serving corporate and B2B sectors. They are based in Bangalore, Karnataka.
Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Transteel Seating Technologies Limited is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 6. As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Listing Date
The tentative listing date for Transteel Seating Technologies IPO is fixed as Thursday, November 9
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where To Check Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Allotment Status
Investors can check the allotment status of Transteel Seating Technologies IPO on the website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How To Check Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Visit the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Transteel Seating Technologies Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: October 30
IPO Close Date: November 1
Basis of Allotment: November 6
Initiation of Refunds: November 7
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 8
Listing Date: November 9
Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 49.98 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 47.49 Crores
Shares for fresh issue: 6,784,000 shares
Offer for sale size: Rs 2.49 Crores
Shares for offer for sale: 356,000 shares
Price band: Rs 67 to Rs 70 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Transteel Seating Technologies Limited
Incorporated in February 1995, Transteel is a furniture company with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. With a manufacturing unit located in Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore, Karnataka, the company emphasizes providing an exceptional experience to its customers. Its competitive strengths include an experienced management team, a widespread sales and distribution network across India, and a commitment to offering value for money by providing affordable furniture.