The Tata Premium? Tata Tech IPO 20% Costlier Than Stake Sale A Month Ago

Tata Technologies Ltd. wants you to pay up to Rs 500 for a share that was sold for Rs 400 barely a month ago. what gives?

The initial public offering of Tata Motors Ltd.'s engineering, research & development subsidiary—a first from the Tata stable in nearly two decades—is a pure offer for sale of 6.08 crore shares in a price band of Rs 475–500 apiece. The promoter and investors Alpha TC Holdings Pte. and Tata Capital Growth Fund I are offloading 11.41%, 2.40% and 1.20% stakes respectively.

At the upper end of the price band, the Pune-based company will end up raising Rs 3,042.51 crore at a post-issue implied market capitalisation of Rs 20,283 crore.

But exactly a month ago, Tata Motors sold 9.99% of its stake in Tata Technologies to TPG Rise Climate SF Pte and Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation at Rs 401.8 apiece to raise as much Rs 1,613.7 crore. The transaction, which saw as many as 4.01 crore shares change hands, pegged Tata Technologies' valuation at Rs 16,300 crore or around $2 billion.

Essentially, TPG Rise, which interestingly is also an investor in Tata Motors' electric mobility unit, bagged Tata Technologies shares at a 20% discount one month before the IPO.

Tata Motors is also offloading fewer stock in the IPO than previously planned —from 8.1 crore shares equivalent to 20% stake as mentioned in the draft red herring prospectus to 4.62 crore shares equivalent to 11.41% stake as mentioned in the RHP.

All of this beggars a question: Is demand a concern for the IPO, so much so that an outside investor had to be brought in barely a month before the offering?

“I think the transaction was between a willing buyer and a willing seller," Warren Harris, chief executive officer of Tata Technologies, said during a media interaction on Thursday. "In terms of the IPO, I don't think it (the TPG deal) has any influence on the plans that we've had for an extended period."