Tata Technologies Shares Debut At 140% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd. debuted at Rs 1,200 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 140% over their IPO price of Rs 500 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 1199.95 apiece, a 139.99% premium.

Tata Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offering was fully subscribed within 36 minutes on the first day of opening, underscoring demand for the first public issue from the Tata Group since 2004.

The IPO was subscribed 69.43 times on its final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (203.41 times), non-institutional investors (62.11 times), retail investors (16.50 times), employee reserved (3.7 times), and reservation portion shareholders (29.2 times).