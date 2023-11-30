Tata Technologies Joins The Club Of Stocks With The Best Listing Gains Ever

Tata Technologies Ltd. stock surged up to 180% over the issue price on the first day of trading, making it the best listing of the year. That also propelled it into the league of best market debuts ever for Indian stocks.

Tata Technologies surpassed IdeaForge Technology Ltd.'s premium of 94.21% on debut to rank on top so far this year. The stock listed at Rs 1,200 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and Rs 1,199 per share on BSE, a premium of 140% over its IPO price.

It jumped as much as 180% to Rs 1,400 apiece in early trade, before paring gains to trade over 167.9% higher than the IPO price at Rs 1,339.50 per share at 12:31 p.m. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.22% lower at the time.