Tata Technologies IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Tata Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offering, the first from Bombay House since Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. went public in 2004, was subscribed within 36 minutes of opening. The timing couldn’t have been more apt. The IPO was subscribed 6.54 times on day one.

Global spending on ER&D—the segment Tata Technologies operates in—is set to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 10% over the next five years to $2.7 trillion, according to a Zinnov report. The automotive sector, which is the largest manufacturing ER&D vertical, is primed for a once-in-century disruption — courtesy the advent of Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electrified (CASE) mobility. Global automakers, according to Zinnov, are likely to spend $1.2 trillion through 2030.

Tata Technologies Ltd. has raised Rs 791 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The engineering services company allotted 1.58 crore shares at Rs 500 apiece to 67 anchor investors.

The marquee investors include Fidelity International, Nippon Life India, BNP Paribas, SBI Mutual Fund, HSBC, Kotak, DSP, Motilal Oswal, Edelweiss, and Goldman Sachs, among others.

SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund secured 4.30% of the allocation, the highest in the list.