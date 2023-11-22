Tata Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed Within 36 Minutes Of Opening

Tata Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offering was fully subscribed within 36 minutes on the first day of opening, underscoring demand for the first public issue from the Tata Group since 2004.

The offer had been subscribed 1.11 times by 10:39 a.m., according to data on the BSE Ltd. The demand was led by qualified institutional buyers, who put in bids 1.98 times the shares set aside by that time. It was followed the portion for institutional investors that saw a subscription of 1.17 times.

Tata Motors Ltd.-promoted company that provides engineering and design services to automotive clients is expected to benefit from the sector's transition to electric and autonomous mobility. And that complements the track record and pedigree of the group that last took Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. public in 2004.

Tata Technologies raised Rs 791 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The engineering services company allotted 1.58 crore shares at Rs 500 apiece to 67 anchor investors. The buyers include Fidelity International, Nippon Life India, BNP Paribas, SBI Mutual Fund, HSBC, Kotak, DSP, Motilal Oswal, Edelweiss, and Goldman Sachs, among others.

SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund secured 4.30% of the allocation, the highest in the list.