Tata Technologies IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status?
Tata Technologies IPO concluded with oversubscription of 69.43 times. Check status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd and BSE website.
Tata Technologies Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on Friday with an astounding oversubscription of 69.43 times. Institutional investors led the charge, subscribing a whopping 203.41 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 62.11 times, retail investors at 16.50 times, employee reserved at 3.70 times, and reservation portion shareholders at 29.19 times.
Tata Technologies Ltd. has priced its initial public offering at the upper end of the band after the issue received stellar demand from investors by close. The company, in consultation with book-running lead managers, has finalised the offer price, including the anchor investor offer price, at Rs 500 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each, according to an exchange filing by parent Tata Motors Ltd. The company had earlier set the price band at Rs 475–500 per share.
Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Tata Technologies Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 28.
* This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Tata Technologies IPO Listing Date
Shares of Tata Technologies are set to be listed on the bourses (BSE & NSE) on Thursday, November 30.
* This is a tentative which and is subject to change
How to check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Tata Technologies Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalised)
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE website?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Tata Technologies Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Tata Technologies IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, November 22
IPO Close Date: Friday, November 24
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, November 28
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, November 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, November 29
Listing Date: Thursday, November 30
Tata Technologies IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 3,042.51 Crores
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Offer for sale size: Rs 3,042.51 Crores
Shares for offer for sale: 60,850,278 Shares
Price band: Rs 475 to Rs 500 per share
Lot size: 30 Shares
About Tata Technologies Limited
Tata Technologies Limited, a global engineering services company founded in 1994, is making waves with its innovative solutions. Specializing in product development and digital solutions, the company collaborates with major global manufacturers to create safer, cleaner, and higher-quality products. With a strong focus on the automotive industry, Tata Technologies has expanded its expertise to serve clients in aerospace, transportation, and heavy construction machinery. Boasting a team of over 11,000 employees across 27 countries, the company's revenue has seen an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2021 to 2023.