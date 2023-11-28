BQPrimeIPOsTata Technologies IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status?
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Technologies IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status?

Tata Technologies IPO concluded with oversubscription of 69.43 times. Check status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd and BSE website.

28 Nov 2023, 11:26 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Entrance of Tata Technologies campus in Pune, India. (Photo: Company)</p></div>
Entrance of Tata Technologies campus in Pune, India. (Photo: Company)

Tata Technologies Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on Friday with an astounding oversubscription of 69.43 times. Institutional investors led the charge, subscribing a whopping 203.41 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 62.11 times, retail investors at 16.50 times, employee reserved at 3.70 times, and reservation portion shareholders at 29.19 times.

Tata Technologies Ltd. has priced its initial public offering at the upper end of the band after the issue received stellar demand from investors by close. The company, in consultation with book-running lead managers, has finalised the offer price, including the anchor investor offer price, at Rs 500 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each, according to an exchange filing by parent Tata Motors Ltd. The company had earlier set the price band at Rs 475–500 per share.

Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares for Tata Technologies Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 28.

* This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Tata Technologies IPO Listing Date

Shares of Tata Technologies are set to be listed on the bourses (BSE & NSE) on Thursday, November 30.

* This is a tentative which and is subject to change

How to check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd.?

  • Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

  • Select "Tata Technologies Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalised)

  • Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.

  • Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

How to check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE website?

  • Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Select the issue type as 'Equity.'

  • Choose "Tata Technologies Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

Tata Technologies IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, November 22

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, November 24

  • Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, November 28

  • Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, November 29

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, November 29

  • Listing Date: Thursday, November 30

ALSO READ

Tata Technologies IPO Subscribed 69.4 Times On Final Day

Opinion
Tata Technologies IPO Subscribed 69.4 Times On Final Day
Read More

Tata Technologies IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 3,042.51 Crores

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Offer for sale size: Rs 3,042.51 Crores

  • Shares for offer for sale: 60,850,278 Shares

  • Price band: Rs 475 to Rs 500 per share

  • Lot size: 30 Shares

ALSO READ

Records Tumble As Tata Technologies IPO Is Subscribed 70 Times

Opinion
Records Tumble As Tata Technologies IPO Is Subscribed 70 Times
Read More

About Tata Technologies Limited

Tata Technologies Limited, a global engineering services company founded in 1994, is making waves with its innovative solutions. Specializing in product development and digital solutions, the company collaborates with major global manufacturers to create safer, cleaner, and higher-quality products. With a strong focus on the automotive industry, Tata Technologies has expanded its expertise to serve clients in aerospace, transportation, and heavy construction machinery. Boasting a team of over 11,000 employees across 27 countries, the company's revenue has seen an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2021 to 2023.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT