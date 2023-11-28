Tata Technologies IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status?

Tata Technologies Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on Friday with an astounding oversubscription of 69.43 times. Institutional investors led the charge, subscribing a whopping 203.41 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 62.11 times, retail investors at 16.50 times, employee reserved at 3.70 times, and reservation portion shareholders at 29.19 times.

Tata Technologies Ltd. has priced its initial public offering at the upper end of the band after the issue received stellar demand from investors by close. The company, in consultation with book-running lead managers, has finalised the offer price, including the anchor investor offer price, at Rs 500 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each, according to an exchange filing by parent Tata Motors Ltd. The company had earlier set the price band at Rs 475–500 per share.