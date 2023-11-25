Tata Technologies IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
Tata Technologies IPO was oversubscribed 69.43 times, with institutional investors leading the charge. Check allotment details now
Tata Technologies Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on Friday with an astounding oversubscription of 69.43 times. Institutional investors led the charge, subscribing a whopping 203.41 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 62.11 times, retail investors at 16.50 times, employee reserved at 3.70 times, and reservation portion shareholders at 29.19 times.
The IPO's price band ranged between Rs 475 to Rs 500 per share, with a minimum lot size for application set at 30 shares. Retail investors were required to invest a minimum of Rs 15,000, while the minimum lot size for sNII and bNII stood at 14 lots (420 shares) and 67 lots (2,010 shares), corresponding to Rs 210,000 and Rs 1,005,000, respectively.
Jm Financial Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited and Bofa Securities India Limited are the book running lead managers of the Tata Technologies IPO.
Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Tata Technologies Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 28.
* This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Tata Technologies Listing Date
Shares of Tata Technologies are expected to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 30
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the Tata Technologies IPO allotment status on the official registrar website for IPO, Link Intime Pvt. Ltd. and on the official BSE website
Tata Technologies IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 69.43 times
Institutional investors: 203.41 times
Non-institutional investors: 62.11 times
Retail investors: 16.50 times
Employee Reserved: 3.70 times
Reservation Portion Shareholder: 29.19 times
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 14.85 times
Institutional investors: 8.55 times
Non-institutional investors: 31.03 times
Retail investors: 11.19 times
Employee Reserved: 2.36 times
Reservation Portion Shareholder: 20.02 times
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 6.54 times
Institutional investors: 4.08 times
Non-institutional investors: 11.69 times
Retail investors: 5.42 times
Employee Reserved: 1.10 times
Reservation Portion Shareholder: 9.30 times
Tata Technologies Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, November 22
IPO Close Date: Friday, November 24
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, November 28
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, November 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, November 30
Listing Date: Thursday, November 30
Tata Technologies Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 3,042.51 Crores
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Offer for sale size: Rs 3,042.51 Crores
Shares for offer for sale: 60,850,278 Shares
Price band: Rs 475 to Rs 500 per share
Lot size: 30 Shares
About Tata Technologies Limited
Tata Technologies Limited, a global engineering services company founded in 1994, is making waves with its innovative solutions. Specializing in product development and digital solutions, the company collaborates with major global manufacturers to create safer, cleaner, and higher-quality products. With a strong focus on the automotive industry, Tata Technologies has expanded its expertise to serve clients in aerospace, transportation, and heavy construction machinery. Boasting a team of over 11,000 employees across 27 countries, the company's revenue has seen an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2021 to 2023.