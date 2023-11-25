Tata Technologies IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details

Tata Technologies Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on Friday with an astounding oversubscription of 69.43 times. Institutional investors led the charge, subscribing a whopping 203.41 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 62.11 times, retail investors at 16.50 times, employee reserved at 3.70 times, and reservation portion shareholders at 29.19 times.

The IPO's price band ranged between Rs 475 to Rs 500 per share, with a minimum lot size for application set at 30 shares. Retail investors were required to invest a minimum of Rs 15,000, while the minimum lot size for sNII and bNII stood at 14 lots (420 shares) and 67 lots (2,010 shares), corresponding to Rs 210,000 and Rs 1,005,000, respectively.

Jm Financial Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited and Bofa Securities India Limited are the book running lead managers of the Tata Technologies IPO.