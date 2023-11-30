Swashthik Plascon IPO Allotment Date & How To Check Allotment Status
Swashthik Plascon IPO was subscribed 15.43 times on the final day of subscription.
The Swashthik Plascon IPO - an SME IPO, which began on November 24, recently concluded its subscription period on November 29. The response from investors was notable, with the subscription reaching 15.43 times the total shares offered. This indicates a strong interest in the IPO. The issue, amounting to Rs 40.76 crores, comprised 47.39 lakh fresh shares. The IPO price band was set at Rs 80 to Rs 86 per share, and investors had to apply for a minimum of 1600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 137,600 for retail investors.
Swashthik Plascon IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares of Swashthik Plascon Limited is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 4.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Swashthik Plascon IPO Listing Date
Shares of Swashthik Plascon Limited are expected to list on BSE SME on Thrusday, December 7.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Where to check Swashthik Plascon IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the Swashthik Plascon IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on the BSE website.
How to check Swashthik Plascon IPO allotment status on Bigshare Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Swashthik Plascon Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Swashthik Plascon IPO allotment status on BSE?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Swashthik Plascon Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Swashthik Plascon IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: November 24
IPO Close Date: November 29
Basis of Allotment: December 4
Initiation of Refunds: December 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 6
Listing Date: December 7
Swashthik Plascon IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 40.76 Cr
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 40.76 Cr
Shares for fresh issue: 4,739,200
Price band: Rs 80 to Rs 86 per share
Lot size: 1600 Shares
About Swashthik Plascon Limited
Incorporated in June 2006, Swasthik Plascon specializes in the production of PET bottles and PET preforms. The company's product range includes PET bottles for pharmaceuticals, liquor, FMCG packaging, household items, dishwashing liquids, repellent dispensers, etc. They also manufacture PET preforms for soft drink bottles, packaged drinking water bottles, and juice bottles.
The company's core strength lies in its experienced management and workforce, a focus on quality, safety, cost leadership, and time-bound execution while maintaining strong client relationships.