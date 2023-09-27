Signatureglobal (India) Shares Debut At Nearly 16% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. debuted at Rs 445 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 15.58% to their IPO price of Rs 385 apiece.

On the NSE, the shares listed at Rs 444 apiece, a premium of 15.32%.

The IPO was subscribed to 11.88 times on its final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (13.54 times), institutional investors (12.71 times), and retail investors (6.82 times). It was subscribed was subscribed 54% on day 1 and 1.61 times on day 2.