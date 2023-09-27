Signatureglobal (India) Shares Debut At Nearly 16% Premium Over IPO Price
Shares of Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. debuted at Rs 445 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 15.58% to their IPO price of Rs 385 apiece.
On the NSE, the shares listed at Rs 444 apiece, a premium of 15.32%.
The IPO was subscribed to 11.88 times on its final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (13.54 times), institutional investors (12.71 times), and retail investors (6.82 times). It was subscribed was subscribed 54% on day 1 and 1.61 times on day 2.
Business
Signatureglobal (India) is a real estate development company operating mainly in the National Capital Region. The company's main concentration lies in the supply of affordable and lower mid-segment housing, specifically in the price category below Rs 80 lakh. Between 2020 and March 31, 2023, the company attained 19% market share, according to Anarock Property Consultants Pvt.
As of March 31, the company had sold 27,965 residential and commercial units, all within the NCR, with an aggregate saleable area of 18.90 million square feet.
The company strategically emphasises government policies like the Affordable Housing Policy and the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana. It also promotes sustainable development with green features, including water-saving measures, waste management, and solar panels in its projects.
Most of the firm's projects are located in the NCR, with connectivity to other parts of the region. Some of the key completed projects are located in Gurugram. Some of their notable ongoing projects include City 37D and Prime in Gurugram, and Sunrise in Karnal, Haryana.