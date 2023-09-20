Signatureglobal India IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 20.
The real estate developer plans to raise Rs 730 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale.
The fresh issue will be of Rs 603 crore worth of equity shares, while the offer for sale will be of shares worth Rs 127 crore. The price band is fixed between Rs 366 and Rs 385 per share.
Of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Sept. 20.
Issue closes: Sept. 22.
Total offer size: Rs 730 crore.
Fresh issue size: Rs 603 crore.
Offer for sale size: Rs 127 crore.
Face value: Re 1.
Fixed price band: Rs 366–385 per share.
Listing: NSE, BSE.
Business
Signatureglobal (India) is a real estate development company operating mainly in the National Capital Region of Delhi. The company's main concentration lies in the supply of affordable and lower mid-segment housing, specifically in the price category below Rs 80 lakh. Between 2020 and March 31, 2023, the company attained 19% market share, according to Anarock Property Consultants Pvt.
As of March 31, the company had sold 27,965 residential and commercial units, all within the Delhi NCR region, with an aggregate saleable area of 18.90 million square feet.
The company strategically emphasises government policies like the Affordable Housing Policy, 2013, and the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana. It also promotes sustainable development with green features, including water-saving measures, waste management, and solar panels in its projects.
Most of the firm's projects are located in Delhi, NCR, with connectivity to other parts of the region. Some of the key completed projects are located in Gurugram, Haryana, and some of their notable ongoing projects include City 37D and Prime, located in Gurugram, and Sunrise in Karnal.
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO has been subscribed 0.01 times or 1%, as of 10:09 a.m. on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: Zero
Non-institutional investors: Zero
Retail investors: 0.04 times or 4%