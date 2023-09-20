Signatureglobal India IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 20.

The real estate developer plans to raise Rs 730 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The fresh issue will be of Rs 603 crore worth of equity shares, while the offer for sale will be of shares worth Rs 127 crore. The price band is fixed between Rs 366 and Rs 385 per share.

Of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.