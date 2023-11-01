Shanthala FMCG Products IPO Allotment Finalised: Where & How To Check Allotment Status

Shanthala FMCG Products recently had Initial Public Offering (IPO). They aimed to raise Rs 16.07 crores by selling 17.66 lakh new shares. The IPO subscription period ended on October 31.

The share price is Rs 91, and retail investors were required to apply for a minimum of 1200 shares, which amounted to Rs 109,200. High Net Worth Individual (HNI) investors had to apply for 2 lots, which is equivalent to 2,400 shares, and the total cost for them was Rs 218,400.

Shanthala FMCG Products IPO was subscribed 3.91 times on the final day of subscription. The public issue was subscribed 3.05 times in the retail category, 4.76 times in the Other category by October 31, 2023.