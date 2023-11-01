Shanthala FMCG Products IPO Allotment Finalised: Where & How To Check Allotment Status
All you need to know about Shanthala FMCG Products IPO
Shanthala FMCG Products recently had Initial Public Offering (IPO). They aimed to raise Rs 16.07 crores by selling 17.66 lakh new shares. The IPO subscription period ended on October 31.
The share price is Rs 91, and retail investors were required to apply for a minimum of 1200 shares, which amounted to Rs 109,200. High Net Worth Individual (HNI) investors had to apply for 2 lots, which is equivalent to 2,400 shares, and the total cost for them was Rs 218,400.
Shanthala FMCG Products IPO was subscribed 3.91 times on the final day of subscription. The public issue was subscribed 3.05 times in the retail category, 4.76 times in the Other category by October 31, 2023.
Shanthala FMCG Products IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Shanthala FMCG Products IPO is likely to be finalized on Friday, November 3. As per the latest update the allotment has now been finalised.
Shanthala FMCG Products IPO Listing Date
The shares of Shanthala FMCG Products Limited are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, November 8.
Where to check Shanthala FMCG Products IPO allotment status
Investors can check the allotment status of Shanthala FMCG Products IPO on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Shanthala FMCG Products IPO allotment status On Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html.
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Shanthala FMCG Products Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Shanthala FMCG Products IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: October 27
IPO Close Date: October 31
Basis of Allotment: November 3
Initiation of Refunds: November 6
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 7
Listing Date: November 8
Shanthala FMCG Products IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 16.07 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 1,766,400 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 1,766,400 shares
Price: Rs 91 per share
Lot size: 1200 shares
About Shanthala FMCG Products Limited
Shanthala FMCG Products Limited, founded in 1996, is a company that distributes various everyday products like packaged foods, personal care items, stationery, matches, agarbatti, and tobacco to major FMCG companies. They aim to offer good quality products at reasonable prices, delivered on time.
In 2007, they became an authorized distributor for ITC, a well-known FMCG brand. Shanthala is known for its strong relationships with customers and a skilled management team with good knowledge of the industry.