Server-Maker Netweb Technologies Files IPO Papers With SEBI

Homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies India Ltd. has filed draft papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise up to Rs 700 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 257 crore and an offer for sale of 85 lakh equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Promoters selling shares in the OFS are Sanjay Lodha, Vivek Lodha, Navin Lodha, Niraj Lodha and Ashoka Bajaj Automobiles Pvt Ltd.