Senco Gold Shares Open At 35.96% Premium Over IPO Price On Market Debut

Senco Gold Ltd. listed at Rs 431 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 35.96% to their IPO price of Rs 317 apiece

14 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NSE India Youtube screengrab)</p></div>
(Source: NSE India Youtube screengrab)

Shares of Senco Gold Ltd. listed at Rs 431 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 35.96% to their IPO price of Rs 317 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 430, a 35.65% premium.

The IPO was subscribed 69% on day one, 2.68 times on day two, and 73.35 times on the final day. The initial public offering became fully subscribed on the second day.

The pan-India jewellery retailer has raised Rs 121.50 crore from 21 anchor investors at Rs 317 per share, including five domestic mutual funds, through a total of 11 schemes, according to a BSE circular.

Senco Gold is a pan-India jewellery retailer with a history spanning over five decades. As the largest organised jewellery retail player in eastern India, they have a wide geographical footprint in non-eastern states.

Their offerings include gold, diamond, silver, platinum, and precious and semi-precious stone jewellery, as well as costume jewellery, gold and silver coins, and silver utensils.

Their omnichannel network currently comprises 75 company-operated showrooms, 61 franchisee showrooms, and online platforms—encompassing 13 states, including Tier II locations.

