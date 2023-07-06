BQPrimeIPOsSenco Gold IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Senco Gold IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

The IPO has been subscribed 3.37 times as of 10:15 a.m. on July 6.

06 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation. (Photo:&nbsp;Vaibhav Nagare/Unsplash)</p></div>
Image for representation. (Photo: Vaibhav Nagare/Unsplash)

Senco Gold ltd. launched its initial public offering on Tuesday. The jewellery retailer is looking to raise a total of Rs 405 crore, out of which Rs 270 crore will be raised through fresh issue. The IPO was subscribed 69% on day one and 2.68 times on day 2. The initial public offering became fully subscribed on second day.

The pan-India jewellery retailer has raised Rs 121.50 crore from 21 anchor investors at Rs 317 per share, including five domestic mutual funds through a total of 11 schemes, according to a BSE circular.

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: July 4.

  • Issue closes: July 6.

  • Total issue size: Rs 405 crore.

  • Face value: Rs 10.

  • Offer for sale: Rs 135 crore.

  • Shares for OFS: 42,58,675.

  • Price band: Rs 301–317 per share.

  • Lot size: 47 shares.

  • Listing: BSE and NSE.

ALSO READ

Senco Gold IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Senco Gold IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More

Use Of Proceeds

The funds will be used for the following purposes:

  • Funding working capital requirements of the company: Rs 196 crore

Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO has been subscribed 3.37 times as of 10:15 a.m. on July 6.

  • Institutional investors: 0.27 times, or 27%.

  • Non-institutional investors: 5.26 times.

  • Retail investors: 4.34 times.

All You Need To Know About Senco Gold's IPO

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT