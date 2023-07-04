Senco Gold IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
The IPO has been subscribed 0.14 times, or 14%, as of 11:00 a.m. on July 4.
Senco Gold ltd. launched its initial public offering on Tuesday. The jewellery retailer is looking to raise a total of Rs 405 crore, out of which Rs 270 crore will be raised through fresh issue.
The pan-India jewellery retailer has raised Rs 121.50 crore from 21 anchor investors at Rs 317 per share including five domestic mutual funds through a total of 11 schemes, according to BSE circular.
Issue Details
Issue opens: July 4.
Issue closes: July 6.
Total issue size: Rs 405 crore.
Face value: Rs 10.
Offer for sale: Rs 135 crore.
Shares for OFS: 42,58,675.
Price band: Rs 301–317 per share.
Lot size: 47 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
The company has not undertaken any pre-offer placement.
Use Of Proceeds
The funds will be used for the following purposes:
Funding working capital requirements of the company: Rs 196 crore
Subscription Status: Day 1
Institutional investors: zero
Non-institutional investors: 0.09 or 9%
Retail investors: 0.24 times, or 24%.