Senco Gold IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Senco Gold ltd. launched its initial public offering on Tuesday. The jewellery retailer is looking to raise a total of Rs 405 crore, out of which Rs 270 crore will be raised through fresh issue.

The pan-India jewellery retailer has raised Rs 121.50 crore from 21 anchor investors at Rs 317 per share including five domestic mutual funds through a total of 11 schemes, according to BSE circular.