Senco Gold IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

BQPrimeIPOsSenco Gold IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
The IPO has been subscribed 0.14 times, or 14%, as of 11:00 a.m. on July 4.

04 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@sfhashemi?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Syed F Hashemi</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/gold-jewellery?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Syed F Hashemi on Unsplash)

Senco Gold ltd. launched its initial public offering on Tuesday. The jewellery retailer is looking to raise a total of Rs 405 crore, out of which Rs 270 crore will be raised through fresh issue.

The pan-India jewellery retailer has raised Rs 121.50 crore from 21 anchor investors at Rs 317 per share including five domestic mutual funds through a total of 11 schemes, according to BSE circular.

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: July 4.

  • Issue closes: July 6.

  • Total issue size: Rs 405 crore.

  • Face value: Rs 10.

  • Offer for sale: Rs 135 crore.

  • Shares for OFS: 42,58,675.

  • Price band: Rs 301–317 per share.

  • Lot size: 47 shares.

  • Listing: BSE and NSE.

The company has not undertaken any pre-offer placement.

Use Of Proceeds

The funds will be used for the following purposes:

  • Funding working capital requirements of the company: Rs 196 crore

Subscription Status: Day 1

The IPO has been subscribed 0.14 times, or 14% as of 11:00 a.m. on July 4.

  • Institutional investors: zero

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.09 or 9%

  • Retail investors: 0.24 times, or 24%.

All You Need To Know About Senco Gold's IPO

