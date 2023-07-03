Senco Gold IPO: All You Need To Know
The funds will be used mainly for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Senco Gold Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on Tuesday. The jewellery retailer is looking to raise a total of Rs 405 crore, out of which Rs 270 crore will be raised through a fresh issue.
Issue Details
Issue opens: July 4.
Issue closes: July 6.
Total issue size: Rs 405 crore.
Face value: Rs 10.
Offer for sale: Rs 135 crore.
Shares for OFS: 42,58,675.
Price band: Rs 301–317 per share.
Lot size: 47 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
The company has not undertaken any pre-offer placement.
Business
Senco Gold is a pan-India jewellery retailer with a history spanning over five decades. As the largest organised jewellery retail player in eastern India, they have a wide geographical footprint in non-eastern states.
Their offerings include gold, diamond, silver, platinum, and precious and semi-precious stone jewellery, as well as costume jewellery, gold and silver coins, and silver utensils.
Their omnichannel network currently comprises 75 company-operated showrooms, 61 franchisee showrooms, and online platforms—encompassing 13 states, including Tier II locations.
Use Of Proceeds
The funds will be used for the following purposes:
Funding working capital requirements of the company: Rs 196 crore
Risk Factors
Significant competition from well-established players in local markets. Emerging competition from unorganised players via e-commerce.
The trademark for the company's name, Senco Gold & Diamonds, has been objected to. Third-party usage of the company name can confuse customers, lead to negative publicity, and adversely affect goodwill.
The company has been subject to a search and seizure operation by the income tax department and other government agencies.
The business is dependent on skilled artisans, designers, and sales teams. Failure to attract the right employees or any negative actions by franchisee personnel who fall outside Senco Gold's purview may harm the business's image.
The jewellery industry is subject to rapid and unpredictable changes in fashion trends and customer preferences.
Senco obtains gold on a loan basis, primarily from bullion banks, which remain subject to RBI regulations. Any adverse change in the regulations governing gold on a loan basis may affect the financial condition and results of operations.
The lion's share of revenue comes from the sale of gold jewellery.
Volatility in the market price of gold and diamonds has a bearing on the inventory value, income, profitability, and scale of operations.
Binding agreement with DeBeers India to maintain minimum levels of 'Forevermark' jewellery and pay minimum fees to DeBeers, irrespective of sales of associated diamond jewellery.