Senco Gold IPO: All You Need To Know

Senco Gold is a pan-India jewellery retailer with a history spanning over five decades. As the largest organised jewellery retail player in eastern India, they have a wide geographical footprint in non-eastern states.

Their offerings include gold, diamond, silver, platinum, and precious and semi-precious stone jewellery, as well as costume jewellery, gold and silver coins, and silver utensils.

Their omnichannel network currently comprises 75 company-operated showrooms, 61 franchisee showrooms, and online platforms—encompassing 13 states, including Tier II locations.