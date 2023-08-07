SBFC Finance IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

SBFC Finance Pvt. launched its initial public offer on Thursday, which will close on Aug. 7.

The company’s IPO has a total offer size of Rs 1,025 crore, of which Rs 425 crore worth of shares will be allocated through the offer for sale.

The initial public offering was fully subscribed on the first day. It was IPO subscribed 7.09 times on day 2.

The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 12.95 times, and retail investors, who subscribed 4.93 times. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed to 2.44 times, and institutional investors subscribed 6.71 times.