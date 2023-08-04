SBFC Finance IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates
SBFC Finance Pvt. launched its initial public offer on Thursday, which will close on Aug. 7.
The company’s IPO has a total offer size of Rs 1,025 crore, of which Rs 425 crore worth of shares will be allocated through the offer for sale.
The initial public offering was fully subscribed on the first day. The IPO has been subscribed 1.91 times as of 5:00 pm on Thursday with bids led by non-institutional investors, subscribed 4.12 times and retail investors, subscribed 2.06 times. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.10 times and institutional investors subscribed only 0.03 times.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Aug. 3, 2023.
Issue closes: Aug. 7, 2023.
Total issue size: Rs 1,025 crore.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Fresh issue size: Rs 600 crore.
Offer for sale size: Rs 425 crore.
Shares for fresh issue: 10,52,63,157 shares.
Shares for offer for sale: 7,45,61,404 shares.
Price band: Rs 54 to Rs 57 per share.
Lot size: 260 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Use Of Proceeds
Augmenting the capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of the growth of business and assets.
Promoter selling shareholders will receive the proceeds from the offer for sale after deducting proportionate related to the offer.
Subscription Status: Day 2
The IPO has been subscribed 1.98 times as of 10:03 a.m. on Friday
Institutional investors: 0.03 times, or 3%.
Non-institutional investors: 4.19 times.
Retail investors: 2.18 times.
Employee reserved: 1.15 times.