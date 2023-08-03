SBFC Finance IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
The IPO has been subscribed 0.66 times as of 12:27 p.m. on Thursday
SBFC Finance launched its initial public offering on Thursday and will remain open until Monday. The systemically important, non-deposit-taking non-banking finance company's IPO comprises a total offer size of Rs 1,025 crores, of which Rs 425 crore worth of shares will be allocated through offer for sale.
The company aims to cater to the untapped 85% of the micro, small and medium enterprises without access to organised finance across India. As of June 20, only around 1.7 crore MSMEs have registered on Udyam out of the estimated 7 crore MSMEs in India, according to Crisil.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Aug. 3.
Issue closes: Aug. 7.
Total issue size: Rs 1,025 crore.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Fresh issue size: Rs 600 crore.
Offer-for-sale size: Rs 425 crore.
Shares for fresh issue: 10,52,63,157 shares.
Shares for OFS: 7,45,61,404 shares.
Price band: Rs 54–Rs 57 per share.
Lot size: 260 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
The company has undertaken pre-offer placement of 2,72,72,727 equity shares for cash consideration of Rs 150 crore. Consequently, the size of the fresh issue has been reduced by Rs 150 crore to Rs 600 crore.
Use Of Proceeds
Augmenting the capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of the growth of business and assets.
Subscription Day 1 Status
The IPO has been subscribed 0.66 times as of 12:27 p.m. on Thursday.
Institutional investors: 0.00 times
Non-institutional investors: 0.97 times.
Retail investors: 0.90 times.
Employee reserved: 0.57 times.