SBFC Finance IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

SBFC Finance launched its initial public offering on Thursday and will remain open until Monday. The systemically important, non-deposit-taking non-banking finance company's IPO comprises a total offer size of Rs 1,025 crores, of which Rs 425 crore worth of shares will be allocated through offer for sale.

The company aims to cater to the untapped 85% of the micro, small and medium enterprises without access to organised finance across India. As of June 20, only around 1.7 crore MSMEs have registered on Udyam out of the estimated 7 crore MSMEs in India, according to Crisil.