SBFC Finance IPO: Bids Pour In From Institutional Buyers On Day 3

The demand for the initial public offering of SBFC Finance, which closed on Monday, was spearheaded by qualified institutional investors, followed by non-institutional investors.

The Rs 1,025-crore IPO was subscribed 70.16 times as of 6:57 p.m. on Monday. The bids were led by qualified institutional buyers, subscribing 192.90 times, followed by non-institutional investors who subscribed 49.09 times.

Retail investors subscribed 10.99 times. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed to 5.87 times.