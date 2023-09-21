SAMHI Hotels And Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Allotment Finalised: Here's How To Check Allotment Status
Investors can check the allotment status on BSE website or on KFIN Technologies website, the IPO registrar of both companies.
The allotment status of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, a fintech company and Samhi Hotels Limited, a hotel ownership and asset management platform was finalised on Thursday.
Investors who have applied for any of these two IPOs can visit the official BSE website or the KFIN Technologies website, the official registrar of both IPO's. The companies seem to have switched to a T+3 listing.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check if you have been alloted the shares of either of these IPO's.
How To Check SAMHI Hotels IPO Allotment Status On KFinTech Website
Go to the official KFin Technologies website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on any link that shows "IPO Allotment Status."
Choose 'SAMHI Hotels Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Pick one of the following options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID, and add the required details.
Enter the Captcha code.
Click "Submit."
Allotment details will be displayed on the screen.
You can download or print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Allotment Status On KFinTech Website
Go to the official KFin Technologies website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on any link that shows "IPO Allotment Status."
Choose 'Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Pick one of the following options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID, and add the required details.
Enter the Captcha code.
Click "Submit."
Allotment details will be displayed on the screen.
You can download or print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check SAMHI Hotels IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Visit the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select 'Equity' as the issue type.
Choose "SAMHI Hotels Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha.
Click the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Visit the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select 'Equity' as the issue type.
Choose "Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha.
Click the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
SAMHI Hotels Shares Listing Date
The shares of SAMHI Hotels Limited will be listed on the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on Friday, September 22.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Shares Listing Date
The shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited will be listed on the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on Friday, September 22.