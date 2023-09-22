Samhi Hotels Shares Debut At Nearly 7% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Samhi Hotels Ltd. debuted at Rs 134.50 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 6.75% to their IPO price of Rs 126 apiece.

On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 130.55 , a premium of 3.61%.

The Rs 1,370 crore-IPO was subscribed 5.33 times on its final day of offer. Bids were led by institutional investors (8.82 times), non-institutional investors (1.22 times) and retail investors (1.11 times).

The company raised Rs 616.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The hotelier and asset management platform allotted nearly 4.89 crore shares at Rs 126 apiece to 35 anchor investors.

The investors included the Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Tata Mutual Fund, Edelweiss MF, Societe Generale, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and HSBC Global Investments Fund, among others.