Samhi Hotels IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Samhi Hotels launched its initial public offering on Sept. 14. The hotelier and asset management platform is looking to raise a total of Rs 1,370 crore, out of which Rs 1,200 crore will be raised through a fresh issue.

It has raised Rs 616.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The hotelier and asset management platform allotted nearly 4.89 crore shares at Rs 126 apiece to 35 anchor investors.

The investors included the Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Tata Mutual Fund, Edelweiss MF, Societe Generale, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and HSBC Global Investments Fund, among others.